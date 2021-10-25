ACT vs Airtel vs BSNL 100 Mbps Plans

As the work from home culture is here to stay for a few more months, the internet service providers (ISPs) are offering a slew of broadband plans that are available for users who are looking out for high-speed and affordable options. Many of these plans offer a slew of unlimited internet plans including benefits such as bundled OTT subscriptions, unlimited data and much more. Let's take a look at the 100 Mbps broadband plans from ACT, Airtel and BSNL.

ACT 100 Mbps Broadband Plans

The ACT Rapid Plus broadband plan is priced at Rs 985 rental per month. This 100 Mbps broadband plan offers 1000 GB of data benefits. While it offers unlimited data benefits until the FUP of 1000 GB post which the data speed will drop down to 512 Kbps.

The other benefits of the broadband plan offered by ACT include ACT Stream 4K TV starting from Rs 200 per month, a free trial of ZEE5 for a month, Hungama for Rs 99 per month, SonyLIV for Rs 299 per month, Aha for Rs 299 per month, one-month free trial of EpicOn, ACT Game benefits that are worth Rs 2,850 per month, ACT Shield starting at from Rs 49 per month, free one-month trial of cult.fit.

Airtel Standard Broadband Plan

The Airtel Standard broadband plan priced at Rs 799 offers unlimited data benefits at 100 Mbps speed. There is an unlimited voice calling benefit for both local and STD calls with this internet plan. This plan comes with Xstream Box with a one-month HD pack for a one-time security deposit of Rs 1,500 (this is optional). The other benefits offered by this plan from Airtel include Wynk Music for free, one year of free Shaw Academy for free, and FASTag benefits as well.

BSNL 100 Mbps Broadband Plan

BSNL offers users a 100 Mbps broadband plan with the same download and upload speed. This plan is priced at Rs 799 per month. With this plan, the users get 3300GB of monthly data. On exhausting the data limit, the speed will drop to 2 Mbps. There is also an unlimited voice calling benefit included with the plan. However, there are no OTT benefits.

Which Is Better?

In terms of comparison, the ACT broadband plan that we have seen above appears to offer improved benefits as compared to the other plans. However, the BSNL plan offers improved data limits.