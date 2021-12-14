Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Might Feature a Massive 6000mAh Battery

There have been rumours about Samsung working on Samsung Galaxy M33 5G which will act as a successor for Samsung Galaxy M32. So far, only the model number for the device was known which is SM-M336B. However, as per the recent reports, new information has surfaced regarding the battery backup of the upcoming smartphone. The report suggests that a Samsung smartphone battery with model number EB-BM336ABN has been certified by Safety Korea. Even though the battery was specified to be 5380mAh, it can be considered as a 6000mAh battery for marketing purposes. The model number mentioned might belong to Samsung Galaxy M33 5G but it cannot be confirmed as of now. No information regarding the charging technology for the battery has emerged.

Details Available on the Device

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G could be a budget device launched by the tech giant and is said to feature Android 12-based One UI 4.0 skin out-of-the-box. The launch timeline of the device is expected to be in January and is probably going to be the first device to include the latest One UI 4.0 skin. There are rumours that Galaxy M33 5G could be a rebranded version of Galaxy A33 5G as its predecessor Galaxy M32 was rebranded version of Galaxy A32. However, the launch of Galaxy A33 5G is still awaited and nothing can be confirmed.

As of now, it is speculated that Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will feature the same design and colour options as Samsung Galaxy A53 or Galaxy A73. However, the upcoming device might include a waterdrop notch instead of a punch-hole cut-out. Moreover, the device might not include a 3.5mm headphone jack but will have an IP67 rating for dust and water-resistance design. The camera module of the device will feature a quadruple rear camera setup. The primary camera of the device could be a 64MP sensor while the details of the other three cameras are still not known. Since the device might not feature a 3.5mm audio jack suggesting that the users will have to use a USB Type-C port for the audio. The device could be powered by a MediaTek Chipset and might have an in-display fingerprint scanner.