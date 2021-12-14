Oppo Air Glass, All You Should Know About This Next Gen Tech

In what has been a remarkable development, Oppo has unveiled its AR glasses called Oppo Air Glass at Oppo Inno Day 2021. The last time we witnessed something like this, was over a decade ago when Google launched its Google Glass for the first time. However, Google Glass never made it to the consumer market at large and to date is used only by professionals or enterprises. Oppo Air Glass, on the contrary, doesn’t seem to be something out of the future and it seems that the brand is trying to sell it to its customers instead of launching it as a tool for the enterprises or professionals as in the case of the former.

The Details About Oppo Air Glasses

Talking about a few details of the glasses, the company has put in quite a lot of effort in making these as the weight of the glass has been kept at 30 grams which makes it super light as a wearable even if compared to regular glass. Users won’t be able to wear it over any glass but will require two specific sized frames to wear it.

Oppo Air Glass is capable of displaying information on the glass in front of the eye using a micro-LED display that can have a peak brightness of up to 1400 nits. The glass used is a dual sapphire crystal glass and Oppo has used its own small yet powerful Spark Micro Projector to display everything on the glass. Talking about more details, Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC by Qualcomm has been used to power the accessory. The processor allows users to connect the device using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or GPS. Moreover, the glass has been made controllable using hand gestures, a touchpad on the side and oddly enough using head movements. Also, users can control the device using Oppo Watch or Voice control.

The accessory serves various purposes as it can display calendars for events, weather and navigation and more. In addition to this, the device can also act as a translating device and can translate speech in real-time. Currently, it supports Chinese to English translation but it has been confirmed that Korean and Japanese will be included soon. The device will go live in Q1 of 2022 in China and is expected to come at a reasonable price for the general public and will be available in black and white colour options.