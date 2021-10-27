Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Might Arrive as an Upgrade Over M32 5G

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M32 5G in India. In a fresh development, the South Korean tech giant might go ahead and launch the Galaxy M33 5G soon as well. The M33 5G would ideally be the upgraded version of M32 5G. According to a report from GalaxyClub, a new 5G smartphone from Samsung has been spotted with the model number SM-M335G. The device might be called Galaxy M33 5G. The same publication has spotted Galaxy A33 in the works as well. The Galaxy A33 could also be a 5G device.

Galaxy M33 5G Could be the Same as Galaxy A33 5G

It is worth noting that the Galaxy M32 5G launched recently was the rebadged version of the Galaxy A32 5G. It could mean that the Galaxy M33 5G could be the same as Galaxy A33 5G as well. Both the devices including the Galaxy M33 5G and the Galaxy A33 5G are expected to come in 2022.

Samsung is also reportedly working on Galaxy A13 5G, Galaxy A52, and Galaxy A73. As per rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A73 could be the first mid-range smartphone from the company that could come with a 108MP camera sensor.

Further, the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G is expected to be the most affordable 5G smartphone from Samsung to date. The Galaxy A53 is expected to come in an orange colour option. There’s no word in which markets will the smartphone be available in. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is an affordable smartphone which means the M33 5G won’t be too expensive either.

The Galaxy M32 5G is available in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 and thus the Galaxy M33 5G might be available in the Rs 20,000 range as well. Samsung also has another affordable 5G smartphone available in India, namely, Galaxy F42 5G which is currently retailing for Rs 17,999. All of these smartphones are available on the official website of the company and offline retail stores across the country.