5G Smartphone Market Has Still Not Matured in India

Indian market saw an influx of 5G smartphones in the first half of 2021. The second half is also going strong, with multiple new 5G smartphones launching in the affordable and mid-range category. But the market is yet to mature. In terms of 5G networks, India isn’t even in the beginner's stage since there are no live 5G networks. However, that doesn’t mean you can’t purchase a 5G smartphone. You can; it is just not in your best interest to do so now. Purchasing a 5G smartphone right now means you are over-paying for your device. How so? Let me explain.

5G Smartphones Are More Expensive Than they Need to be

The above statement is true for most of the 5G smartphones out in the market today. Sure, there are some which are really well priced, but they are still not what I would look for when going for a 5G device. If you simply compare two devices where one is 4G, and the other is 5G supportive and are also priced the same, you will notice that the 4G device has way better features and specifications as compared to the 5G one.

Now, the question isn’t whether you can or cannot buy a 5G smartphone! It is your money, your decision. But the real question is, why do you need to buy a 5G device? Is there any major use case of the 5G tech for direct consumers in India yet? No! Are there are any live 5G networks in India today? No! Will 5G networks reach your home by the end of next year? That’s a big question mark, and no one can tell you whether it will.

So why do you need a 5G smartphone today when you can buy a better 4G device for the same money? The thing is, smartphone makers face increased costs while manufacturing a 5G smartphone. This is because of the chipset’s high cost. Thus, to keep the price of the device low, they downgrade the display and other components of the device so that consumers don’t have to pay more than a certain limit.

But the thing is, with most of the 5G smartphones today, you will be over-paying whether you like it or not. However, note that this doesn’t necessarily apply to the flagship devices. Because for flagships, everyone is overpaying, and today, no flagship comes with a 4G SoC. So, if you are looking for a mid-range or an even more affordable 5G device, look if you have got a better 4G alternative for it. Chances are, you will find one better 4G device for the same price!