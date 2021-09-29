OTT Movies, Shows You Don’t Want to Miss Out in October

There are a lot of exciting over-the-top (OTT) movies and TV shows coming to different streaming platforms in India in October 2021. If you are an avid viewer of thrilling storylines, OTT releases in October’s first week will get you set for the whole month. We are listing a few TV shows and movies that are going to be released in October 2021 that you can binge-watch over the weekend.

The Guilty (Netflix)

The Guilty will feature Jake Gyllenhaal as the protagonist. It is a thrilling story about a police detective demoted to 911 operator duty trying to save a woman after he receives a distress call from her. It will release on October 1, 2021 (Friday).

Luna Park (Netflix)

Luna Park features a storyline set in the 1960s Rome where a young woman with free spirits who has grown up in her family’s circus discovers that she belongs to a very different world. The show will be released on September 30, 2021 (Thursday).

Little Things Season 4 (Netflix)

Little Things will also make a comeback with season 4 on October 15, 2021. This season of the cute romantic drama will focus on whether is it time for Dhruv and Kavya to say goodbye.

Army of Thieves (Netflix)

Army of Thieves will feature Nathalie Emmanuel, Guz Khan, Ruby O. Fee, and Stuart Martin and is a prequel to ‘Army of the Dead’. It is a storyline that you might enjoy if you have enjoyed series such as Money Heist.

Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime Video)

It is a movie directed by Soojit Sircar and will feature Vicky Kaushal and Amol Parashar. The film is a biopic based on the story of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh who had assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, in 1940. It will release on October 16, 2021.

You Season 3 (Netflix)

You is one of the most mind-bending series present on Netflix today. Its third season will be a continuation of the second season featuring Penn Badgley, Victoria Pedretti, Elizabeth Lail. You Season 3 will release on October 15, 2021.