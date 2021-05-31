Bharti Airtel Just Deployed 25 MHz Spectrum in Punjab



Bharti Airtel has been on a spectrum deployment spree for quite some time now. The telecom operator has now deployed an additional spectrum in Punjab. Bharti Airtel added 25 MHz of spectrum in the state. It is a significant amount of spectrum deployment, and it will result in improved networks of the operator in the state. With the 25 MHz spectrum addition, Bharti Airtel now has spectrum holdings of 65 MHz in Punjab across several bands. The operator has the most amount of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band for providing excellent speeds to the users.

Bharti Airtel 65 MHz Spectrum Breakdown in Punjab

Bharti Airtel now has 65 MHz of spectrum in Punjab. Out of the 65 MHz, the operator’s 40 MHz airwaves are in the 2300 MHz band, 15 MHz spectrum in the 1800 MHz band, and the remaining 10 MHz of spectrum in the 900 MHz band.

With the deployment of 25 MHz of spectrum in the state, Bharti Airtel stands to improve the network services for its users quite significantly. The network of the telco will now have an increased capacity and will facilitate a better data experience for the user during peak hours.

Manu Sood, Hub CEO, Upper North, Bharti Airtel, said that the operator is focused on bringing world-class network services for its users in the state. With a total of 65 MHz of spectrum in the state, Airtel will now be able to help users in connecting with each other and fulfil their data requirements seamlessly.

But the telco’s vision doesn’t stop at 4G only. Bharti Airtel has kept 5G in mind while deploying the additional spectrum. The operator has also deployed advanced technologies and Carrier Aggregation for enhancing 4G services and, along with that, also installed tools such as pre-5G Massive MIMO.

For the unaware, Bharti Airtel has over 11.53 million customers in Punjab. These customers won’t face the same network congestion they used to during peak hours post the deployment of additional spectrum. Bharti Airtel will also leverage the spectrum deployed for providing 5G services in the future.

Airtel has already deployed spectrum in key circles and regions of India, including Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and the North East. In the coming days, the operator might deploy more spectrum in other circles.