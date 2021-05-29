Bharti Airtel Will Offer a Better Network Experience to Users in Assam

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have been on a spree of deploying additional spectrum purchased in the recent auctions to different states/circles of India. Now the second-largest telecom operator of India, Bharti Airtel has deployed more spectrum in Assam. With the deployment of additional spectrum in the state, users will see enhanced network performance. Further, with the move, Airtel now has the largest spectrum holding in Assam.

Bharti Airtel Adds 10 MHz of Spectrum in Assam

Bharti Airtel has added 10 MHz of spectrum in Assam in the 2300 MHz frequency band. With the deployment of additional spectrum, Airtel now holds a total of 73.45 MHz of spectrum across various bands including the 2300/2100/900/800 bands in the state.

No other telecom operator has this much spectrum availability in the state meaning Bharti Airtel is positioned to offer the best services to the customers in the region. Airtel customers will further see enhanced network services, connectivity, and data speeds in Assam.

Not only this, but the telecom operator has also strengthened its position to offer 5G services in the state with a strong spectrum portfolio in the region. Let’s take a look at more circles where Airtel recently deployed additional spectrum.

Bharti Airtel Deployed Spectrum in All These States Recently

Yesterday, the telco had announced about the deployment of 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band in Gujarat. It took the total spectrum holdings for the telco to 70 MHz across several bands in the state.

Further, the telco also deployed additional spectrum in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. In Kerala, Airtel deployed 15 MHz of spectrum (5 MHz in 1800 MHz band and 10 MHz in 2300 MHz band).

In Karnataka, the telco deployed 11.2 MHz of the spectrum all in the 1800 MHz band. Lastly, in Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel deployed only 5 MHz of spectrum in the 1800 MHz band. With the recent deployments, the telco is showing that it is also focusing on other parts of India and not just the Southern part of the country.

Bharti Airtel is strengthening its position with the spectrum portfolio so that it can leverage it to provide seamless 5G services as soon as it can.