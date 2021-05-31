Xiaomi’s HyperCharge Tech Can Full Charge a Phone in 8 Minutes

Xiaomi has unveiled it as one of the fastest charging solutions in the smartphone industry globally. The company has introduced its HyperCharge tech, which is said to be the fastest charging solution in the entire market. The company claims that the new-fast charging tech is capable of charging a device from zero to 100% in just eight minutes. Yes! You read it correctly; Xiaomi also confirmed that the charging solution also offers wireless charging support at 120W.

Its charging tech is capable of charging a device within 15minutes with 120W support. The company has also demonstrated the charging capabilities of the HyperCharge tech using a custom-built Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro. The device has a 4,000mAh battery under the hood, and the company claims to charge the device within eight minutes using the wired charger.

Xiaomi Launched HyperCharge Tech

The company is yet to reveal anything about the commercial release of the new charging device. Earlier, Xiaomi unveiled 120W wired and 80W wireless charging, but the company is yet to reveal the commercial availability and smartphones compatible with such fast charging tech. Handsets like the Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, and the Redmi K40 come with a 67W fast charging support. It would be interesting to see when the company is planning to launch phones with 120W fast charging support. Do let us know your thoughts about the HyperCharge Tech in the comment section below.

In other news, it has been reported that the company is planning to launch the Mi 11 Lite 4G smartphone in the Indian smartphone market. The smartphone flaunts a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels and 402ppi pixel density.