Airtel Extends Free Vaccination More Than 80,000 Employees

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, has announced that the company is expanding the free vaccination programme to 80,000 employees across 15,000 partners. This initiative is to prioritize the inoculation of staff who work as the front end of the company; this includes store staff and field executives who deal with customers and retails on a daily basis. Airtel has shared an email with all the partners stating that the company has joined its hands with Apollo Hospitals to vaccinate their employees and their dependent family members as well.

Airtel Offering Free Vaccination

According to the announcement, the drive is already in progress, and the camps are being set up in 35 cities across the country. The telecom operator is taking care of all the cost of the vaccination and making it free for all the employees. The company also suggests that the frontline staff can get vaccinated on their own, and Airtel will reimburse the cost subject to submission of the vaccination certificate and original bill.

In a mail to partners, Airtel Circle CEOs stated that the company is extending this free vaccination service to all the frontline staff. As mentioned above, this drive will cover the vaccination for more than 80,000 Airtel employees; further, the Circle CEO requested all the partners and distributors to urge all the employees to take full advantage of the initiative and ensure that all the staff is vaccinated.

The mail also suggests that the company has always gone the extra mile to take care of their partners and employees as they are an integral part of the Airtel family. This year the company has added a new COVID insurance cover to all frontline associates and partner employees, including all the Airtel store staff, service center employees, field sales executives, and more.

Meanwhile, other news companies have reported that the company has deployed more spectrum in the North-Eastern part of the country. In the North East, Bharti Airtel has deployed 10 MHz of spectrum in the 2300 MHz band. This will help the network to boost the network capability in the North-East region and also in the remote areas of the state.