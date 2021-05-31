Telefonica Vivo Teams Up With AWS to Deploy 5G SA

Technocrats around the world are eyeing the development of 5G networks to open the doors of high-speed connectivity and reliable network. In the recent happenings around the 5G network, the mobile market leader in Brazil, Telefonica Brasil (Vivo), undergo various tests with Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the operation of the core of a 5G standalone network in the cloud. The results of the test were substantiated for the performance criterion of a 5G SA network. As reported in Teletime, the use of cloud core solution in the short term is a viable option for the growth of mobile networks in the face of urgent evolution to standalone networks (SA).

Nokia, Mavenir and Oracle Technologies Were Used

Even though the tests with Amazon Web Services was conducted in Brazil, they are valid for all the other operations of the Telefonica group. As reported by Developing Telecoms, the provision of standalone 5G functionality has been identified as a priority by Brazil’s National Telecommunications Agency. The end-to-end system was validated with the help of Spirent Communications.

The entity used its core network testing product to verify high-load testing and control plane functionality for user plane performance running in Amazon Web Services (AWS) South America region and AWS outputs. To make the test effective and efficient, technologies from Nokia, Mavenir and Oracle were used in the proof of concept with AWS. The final outcome of the tests revealed that Telefonica’s Vivo could build its 5G core on Amazon Web Services (AWS) going forward, as one of the recent operators eyeing cloud infrastructure for standalone 5G.

Telefonica Has Achevied Clear Milestones in 5G Plans

Telefonica has been investing hardcore efforts to develop 5G and offer multiple benefits to its customer base that the technology has to offer. All the tests that recently had been carried out have cleared the path of a seamless 5G network. Not only this, but the latest project has helped Telefonica reach a clear milestone in its 5G plans in Brazil.

The statement was marked by Cayetano Carbajo, who is the Director of Core, Service Platforms and Transportin Telefonica CTIO. He also stated that the development strategy of Telefonica has also reached a clear milestone where cloud-native 5G platforms allow a wide range of private and public infrastructure options.