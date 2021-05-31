iQOO Z3 5G Might Be a Big Competition to Mi 10 Series

iQOO Z3 5G is expected to launch in the Indian market soon in June; the company is yet to reveal anything about the launch date. However, the smartphone brand has already started teasing about the device on all its social media handles. We have also witnessed the handset in numerous leaks and renders. Now in the latest development, the company has listed the iQOO Z3 5G phone on the Amazon India website along with key specifications and a notify-me page. According to the report, it’s going to be the first phone from the brand to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset. Let’s have a close look at the official Amazon India listing of the upcoming iQOO Z3 5G smartphone.

iQOO Z3 5G Amazon Listing

The Amazon India listing of the iQOO Z3 5G smartphone is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G mobile platform, built on an advanced 7nm processor. The smartphone will ship with an 8GB RAM stick for better performance along with a 3GB virtual RAM. The micro-site also listed the AnTuTu listing. According to the report, the smartphone has managed to score 450000+ points in the benchmark test.

The company also claimed that it would unveil the Fully loaded Flash Charge technology on June 1st, and on June 2nd, it will reveal the camera specs of the phone. On June 3rd and 4th, the company will reveal the gaming capabilities and design and display of the phone respectively. Looking at this announcement, we can safely expect that the company might launch the smartphone before June 10th.

Besides, the iQOO also confirmed that the smartphones from the brand would be serviced at the Vivo service centre across the country. There is a 24×7 helpline toll-free number that can be contacted for phone-related help. The company is also offering pick up and drop service to the buyers. Going with the specifications listed on Amazon India, it seems that the iQOO Z3 5G might be a good competition to the existing Xiaomi Mi 10 series.

iQOO Z3 5G Specifications

The iQOO Z3 5G comes with a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate display. It also has a waterdrop notch to accommodate a 16MP front camera setup for selfies and video calls. At the back, the handset features a triple-camera setup with the combination of 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor + 8MP ultra-wide lens + 2MP depth sensor.

Under the hood, the iQOO Z3 5G is said to be fuelled by a 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support with 55W fast charging support. The handset runs on Android 11-based iQOO UI 1.0 custom skin on top.