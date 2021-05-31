5G Auctions Announced for Croatia, Telecom Regulator Confirms

The three biggest operators in Croatia, namely Hrvatski Telekom (HT), A1 Hrvatska, and Telemach Hrvatska, have reportedly already announced their interest in the 5G auction

By May 31st, 2021 AT 3:24 PM
  • 5G
  • Global Telecom
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

     

    5G Auction

    A public auction has been launched to allocate the RF spectrum for fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications networks in the Republic of Croatia by its telecommunications regulator HAKOM. This auction adds Croatia’s name to the list of countries that have started building 5G infrastructure for their population base. In effect of the ongoing pandemic situation, the auction would be conducted through electronic bidding. The requests to participate in the auction can be submitted until 11 June.

    Depending on different regions, frequency bands ranging from 700 MHz, 3600 MHz, 26 GHz, and 3600 MHz will be auctioned using different procedures. The licenses for access to these bands will be issued for a period of 15 years with an extension of up to 5 years in some cases. In the past, licenses for 5G technology valid until 2023 had been issued in regions like Medimurje and Varazdin counties. Thus, new licenses in these regions will now be issued for a shorter span of 13 years.

    More on the 5G auction in Croatia

    A competition strategy of simultaneous competition in more circles known as Simultaneous Multi-Round Auction(SMRA) would be implemented for the auction, according to a press release by HAKOM. An additional round of bidding through sealed bids will be conducted to determine the specific locations of the frequency blocks per bidder. The allocation of frequency bands will be done at a national level and regional levels in some parts.

    This will ensure that ample business opportunities are created for smaller, regional operators. It will also encourage diversity of services and provide the end customers with alternatives to choose from. Such allocations would promote healthy competition in the market rather than establishing monopolies of certain big players in the market.

    HAKOM noted that the introduction and implementation of 5G networks would act as one of the key factors to enable broadband access to all households and businesses in the country.

    It will ensure reliable communication with low latency and would connect a large number of devices to the network. The three biggest operators in Croatia, namely Hrvatski Telekom (HT), A1 Hrvatska, and Telemach Hrvatska, have reportedly already announced their interest in the auction along with other players in the market.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always triggers his interest.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    5G Auctions Announced for Croatia, Telecom Regulator Confirms

      A public auction has been launched to allocate the RF spectrum for fifth-generation (5G) mobile communications networks in the...

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel Deployed Additional Spectrum in the North Eastern Part of India

    Bharti Airtel is going toe-to-toe with Reliance Jio in deploying additional spectrum around the country to improve network services. The...

    module-4-img

    Realme X7 Max, Should You Buy or Wait?

    Realme has just launched the rebranded Realme GT Neo 5G in India as the Realme X7 Max. The highlight of...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    5G in India Faces Strong Challenges but There Is Also a Way Out

    module-4-img

    In-Display Fingerprint Sensor vs Side Mounted Fingerprint Sensor: Which One Should You Choose

    module-4-img

    Excitel Broadband Plan Perfect for Gaming and Streaming

    module-4-img

    Realme Dizo GoPods, Dizo Watch and Dizo GoPods D Leaked Ahead of Global Release