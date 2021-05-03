iQOO Z3 Surfaced on IMEI Database, Big Competition for Xiaomi and Realme

iQOO has recently launched its iQOO 7 series in the Indian market and it seems after taking a year break the company has decided to fill the market with smartphones in all possible segments. Now it seems that the company is gearing up to launch a new mid-range phone in the country dubbed the iQOO Z3. The handset had already appeared on the BIS certification site hinting towards an imminent launch. Now in the latest development, the smartphone has been listed on the Indian IMEI database pointing towards a possibility that the company is prepping for the launch.

The smartphone has already launched in the home country of China with highlighted features like a 64MP camera sensor, 120Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon processor, 55W fast charging support, and a lot more. The iQOO Z3 is expected to be one of the most affordable handsets from the brand and it will take on Realme and Xiaomi’s best phones under Rs 20,000 mark.

According to the listing, the iQOO Z3 has appeared on the Indian IMEI database with model number V2073A. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the specifications or features of the upcoming smartphone. Considering the IMEI listing we can safely assume that the handset might launch in the country soon.

iQOO Z3 Specifications (China)

Thanks to the China launch we know at least about the specifications of the upcoming iQOO smartphone. The iQOO Z3 flaunts a 5.8-inch FHD+ LCD panel with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone also houses a waterdrop notch design for making room for a selfie camera sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G chipset, clubbed with Adreno 620 GPU. It is backed by up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. On the software front, the iQOO Z3 runs on Android 11 based iQOO UI 1.0 custom skin on top.

The handset draws power from a massive 4,400mAh battery with 55W fast charging support. As far as cameras are concerned, the iQOO Z3 features a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a 16MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.