Nokia X50 Might Launch With Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC

Nokia is in the process of developing a new 5G smartphone that will sport a 108MP penta rear camera setup. It is being suspected that the yet-to-be-launched Nokia’s smartphone could go by the name Nokia X50 that will launch by the third quarter of 2021. The phone is presumed to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC, and it might also pack a battery of 6,000 mAh. For more information on the upcoming handset, keep on reading.

Expected Features of Nokia X50

NokiaPowerUser claimed in one of its reports that the Nokia X50 could be the successor of Nokia 8.3 5G. The report also suggested that it is highly likely that the upcoming Nokia X50 will be powered by the yet-to-be-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 775 SoC.

The penta rear camera with a 108MP primary sensor is certainly the most catchy spec being talked about, the Nokia X50. The claims further state that the primary sensor of the smartphone might be complemented by ultra-wide, depth, macro, and a telephoto camera. Besides this, the Nokia X50 is expected to sport Zeiss optics and OZO Audio tech like its predecessor Nokia 8.3 5G.

The Nokia X50 is assumed to feature a 6.5-inch QHD+ display with PureDisplay V4 on top that might come along with the support of 120Hz refresh rate. Another report cited that the smartphone has earned TUV certification and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 22W fast charging.

A recent report added that the Nokia X50 would not come along with a wall charger because the company aims to reduce the ecological impact of the smartphone. Furthermore, the report also said that the smartphone’s back case would be “100 per cent compostable”. This goes on to show that the company is not only trying to upgrade the technology but is also consciously trying to take eco-friendly measures. The abovementioned information, however, cannot be taken without a pinch of salt since it is not coming straight from Nokia. Sadly, we will have to wait for the launch to know more about the price, availability of the Nokia X50.