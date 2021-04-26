OPPO K9 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Oppo K9 5G is all set to go official on May 6 in the home country China. Ahead of the official launch event, the company has listed the smartphone on OPPO China’s website to reveal some of the vital information. The listing does unveil some of the specifications and features of the upcoming K9 5G smartphone. Let’s have a closer look at the confirmed specifications of the handset.

Oppo K9 5G Confirmed Specifications

According to the official Oppo website listing, the company has confirmed that the upcoming Oppo K9 5G is going to feature a 6.43-inch S-AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Besides, the website also confirmed that the handset will be equipped with the 6th-generation in-screen fingerprint scanner. At the front, the handset features a 32MP camera sensor that sits underneath the punch-hole cutout design. The screen is also said to offer a global eye protection mode.

Further, the listing also confirmed that the Oppo K9 5G will be powered by the 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 768 SoC. The smartphone has managed to score 450,000+ on the AnTuTu benchmark listing and also supports SA and NSA dual-mode 5G. Under the hood, the chipset is clubbed with a 3D liquid cooling system, which consists of an enhanced VC liquid-cooled heat sink copper plate along with a multi-layer thermal conductive graphite sheet.

The Oppo K9 5G is confirmed to be fuelled by a massive 4,300mAh battery with 65W super flash charge support. The company promises that the smartphone battery can be charged from nil to 100 percent in 35 minutes and it also supports flash charging while playing the game on it.

The Oppo China website revealed that the handset will feature a triple rear camera setup with the combination of a 64MP AI primary camera sensor accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. The company claims that this is one of the thinnest smartphones from the brand with a thickness of 7.9mm. Oppo also revealed that the smartphone will be up for sale in Spades K (black) and Wings of Symphony (blue gradient) colour options.