Google Pixel 5a’s Crucial Camera Information Leaked

Google’s recently initiated a blog that centres around the capabilities of the camera of Pixel phones. The recent blog described in detail how HDR+ with bracketing works on its devices. Google, however, slipped some crucial information on the upcoming Google Pixel 5a. The move, however, was accidental or a smartly planned tease; we will never know! But on the bright side, we know how the camera of Pixel 5a will look like.

Revealed Information on Google Pixel 5a’s Camera

The blog briefed about how image quality can be improved when HDR+ with Bracketing merges images taken with different exposure times. The feature was first launched with Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G in October last year, and guarantees more natural colours with improved details and texture and sizeably reduced noise on the images. The blog also linked a few images taken through Pixel phones; out of these, two images unusually stood out due to their distinctiveness.

According to GSMArena, these images were taken from Pixel 5a that is yet-to-be-launched later this year. One of the two peculiar pictures was taken down shortly after the upload. GSMArena, however, said in the report they were able to track EXIF data that in fact indicated the device to be Google Pixel 5a. Further, the report mentioned that this time no 4G variant would be launched like last time, and the sole variant will be powered by Snapdragon 765G chipset and 5G connectivity.

The presence of an ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens was also mentioned in the report. The second sample photo is allegedly recently taken, and the lack of EXIF data in it creates suspicion for it to be taken from the Google Pixel 5a.

The camera samples displayed via the blog, however, are hopeful, especially coming from a brand like Google Pixel, but it doesn’t necessarily acquaint us with the forthcoming camera upgrade from Google Pixel 5a. It is only a matter of time till we figure out if the camera upgrade of the upcoming budget phone by Google will be a hit or a miss, but it will be intriguing to see if it will live up to the expectations of the highly praised Pixel lineup.