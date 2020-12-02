Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With 64MP Primary Sensor and Snapdragon 765G, Price and Specifications

Vivo V20 Pro 5G has launched in India for Rs 29,990 and it comes in a single variant only which is 8GB+128GB

By December 2nd, 2020 AT 1:12 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    vivo-v20-pro-india-launch

    Vivo has just launched the V20 Pro 5G officially for the Indian market. The device is dubbed as the as slimmest 5G device in this category. So it should give good competition to the OnePlus Nord 5G which is priced in the same category. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G retains a lot of features from the base variant in the series, Vivo V20. It comes with a 64MP primary sensor at the back and a 44MP primary sensor at the front. The powerful Snapdragon 765 G will run the smartphone. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the speculations and price of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G.

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G Specifications

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with added support for HDR10. There are dual cameras on the front for clicking selfies and video calls. The device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

    Coming to the cameras of the smartphone, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. Just like the Vivo V20, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a third 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, as mentioned above, there are dual cameras on the front. The primary sensor at the front is a 44MP sensor which is paired with an 8MP secondary sensor.

    The device is 5G supportive and also comes with support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C 2.0 in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired earphone and headphones lover. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G sports a 4,000mAh battery which gets the support of 33W fast-charging.

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G Price

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G has been launched for Rs 29,990 for its single 8GB+128GB variant. The device has been launched in two different colours, namely Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. The smartphone is available to be purchased from several major e-retailers and offline retailers across the country.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Excitel Broadband Offering New Fiber Plans With Double Speed for Just Rs 50 More

    Excitel, one of the fastest-growing private broadband companies in India is now offering double speed to the users at the...

    module-4-img

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched in India With 64MP Primary Sensor and Snapdragon 765G, Price and Specifications

    Vivo has just launched the V20 Pro 5G officially for the Indian market. The device is dubbed as the as...

    module-4-img

    OnePlus 9E Tipped to Launch Alongside OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro Next Year

    Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, will likely launch three smartphones under the OnePlus 9 series next year in March. Up until...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Motorola G9 Plus Gets BIS Certification, Might Launch Soon

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Hikes Prices of Rs 598 and Rs 749 Family Postpaid Plans by Rs 50

    module-4-img

    Smaller Broadband Players Have Equal Opportunity to Grow as Big Players: Motilal Oswal

    module-4-img

    BSNL Rs 199, Rs 798 and Rs 999 Postpaid Plans Now Available Across All Circles