Vivo has just launched the V20 Pro 5G officially for the Indian market. The device is dubbed as the as slimmest 5G device in this category. So it should give good competition to the OnePlus Nord 5G which is priced in the same category. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G retains a lot of features from the base variant in the series, Vivo V20. It comes with a 64MP primary sensor at the back and a 44MP primary sensor at the front. The powerful Snapdragon 765 G will run the smartphone. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the speculations and price of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Specifications

Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED (1080 x 2400 pixels) display with added support for HDR10. There are dual cameras on the front for clicking selfies and video calls. The device comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

Coming to the cameras of the smartphone, there is a triple camera setup at the rear. Just like the Vivo V20, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary sensor and a third 2MP sensor. For selfies and video calls, as mentioned above, there are dual cameras on the front. The primary sensor at the front is a 44MP sensor which is paired with an 8MP secondary sensor.

The device is 5G supportive and also comes with support for Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB Type-C 2.0 in addition to a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired earphone and headphones lover. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G sports a 4,000mAh battery which gets the support of 33W fast-charging.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Price

Vivo V20 Pro 5G has been launched for Rs 29,990 for its single 8GB+128GB variant. The device has been launched in two different colours, namely Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. The smartphone is available to be purchased from several major e-retailers and offline retailers across the country.