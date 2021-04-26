Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Battery and Codename Surfaced on Web

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is making headlines for the past couple of weeks, and it was reported that the company is gearing up to launch a new 4G variant of the phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. But here we are talking about the successor of the smartphone –the Galaxy S21 FE, which is expected to go official later this year. After the launch of the Galaxy S21 flagship series, all eyes are up for the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone. In the latest development, it has been reported that the battery specifications of the handset have popped up on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

According to a report from GalaxyClub, the codename and battery capacity of the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE has been revealed. The report suggests that the handset is codenamed R9, and it will pack a 4,500mAh battery to power up the alleged Galaxy S21 FE. Further, the report claimed that the battery under the hood of the Galaxy S21 FE comes with a model number EB-BG990ABY and tipped to have a rated capacity of 4,370mAh.

This battery is associated with Galaxy S21 FE because the handset model number is SM-G990B. Apart from this, the report didn’t reveal much about the specifications of the handset. Going with the previous leak, the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to sport a similar design to the bigger sibling (Galaxy S21). The alleged Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to launch with a 6.4-inch display with a punch-hole cutout design placed at the top centre of the display.

The smartphone is said to measure 155.7 x 71.45 x 7.9mm in dimensions, which means it’s taller than the predecessor. Rumours also suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a 32MP camera sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. The upcoming smartphone is said to be launched in grey/silver, green, pink, purple, and white colour options. As per the leaks and rumours, the handset is tipped to be launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 19, 2021. However, do note that Samsung is yet to reveal anything, and we recommend you to take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.