OnePlus 9 Series Launch Confirmed For March 23, Details

OnePlus was expected to launch its new flagship series, the OnePlus 9, in March 2021. Now the company has confirmed March 23 as the launch date for the series. Adding to this, OnePlus has also confirmed officially about its partnership with Hasselblad, a camera manufacturer. The series is expected to launch with three devices, namely the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9R or 9e, which will be the affordable variant in the series. OnePlus has said that it will be investing over $150 million in the next three years for improving its cameras on the upcoming smartphones.

OnePlus 9 Series to Launch With a Revamped Camera System

By officially announcing its partnership with Hasselblad, OnePlus has confirmed that it will introduce its new smartphones with a revamped camera system. The company has also said that it will invest $150 million into improving its camera system for smartphones which might be reassuring for consumers looking up to new devices from OnePlus.

Peter Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus, has said that he is confident in the company’s upcoming smartphones for delivering a premium flagship camera experience. This partnership between Hasselblad and OnePlus is slated to last over three years. During this period, OnePlus and Hasselblad will upgrade the software of the camera system in OnePlus smartphones.

Both the companies have already developed a product in collaboration called ‘Natural Colour Calibration’. It is advanced colour calibration that will enhance the natural colours in the photos and make them more accurate.

There will also be a new ‘Hasselblad Pro Mode’, which will also include the Natural Colour Calibration technology and allow users to adjust exposure times, ISO, focus, and white balance. OnePlus is also set to introduce the T-lens technology with the OnePlus 9 series to allow faster focusing from the front camera.

The company has already revealed that the OnePlus 9 series will come with a custom Sony IMX789 sensor with 12-bit RAW support. The new smartphones in the series should support up to 8K recording in 30FPS and 4K at 120FPS.