Motorola 4K Android TV Stick With 2GB RAM Launched in India

Motorola has just launched its Android TV Stick, namely ‘Motorola 4K Android TV Stick’ in India. It worth noting that this is the first Android TV Stick launched by the company for India’s market. It comes with built-in Chromecast and is powered by Android 9.0. It will be competing directly with the Mi TV Stick and Amazon Fire TV Stick because of the price it has launched in. The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick can also support dual-band Wi-Fi networks. More on its specifications and price ahead.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Specifications

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick comes powered by the Cortex A53 quad-core 2 GHz 64-bit CPU coupled with Mali G31 MP2 – 850 MHz Graphic engine (GPU). It has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The Android TV Stick is powered by Android 9.0 and can support dual-band Wi-Fi networks (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz). In the sound department, the Motorola 4K Android TV Stick comes with support for Dolby Audio.

It can also support screen mirroring as it has Google Chromecast in-built and will get all the future updates from Google. There is a remote in the package as well, which comes with Google Assistant support for voice-commands, and users can also convert their Android smartphone into the remote.

There is HDR10 and HLG video support as well. The remote comes with hotkeys for platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and ZEE5.

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick Price

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick has been launched for Rs 3,999 in India. It will be available on Flipkart from March 15, 2021. It will be interesting to see how the market reacts to the Android TV Stick from Motorola when there are already pre-established brands selling Android TV Sticks at the same price range. The Amazon Fire TV Stick sells at the same price of Rs 3,999 and there is also a ‘Lite’ variant that sells for Rs 2,999 in India.