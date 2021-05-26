iQOO Z3 Might Become India’s First Snapdragon 768G Powered Smartphone

iQOO is a Chinese smartphone brand that recently launched the iQOO 7 smartphone series in India. Now the company is expected to launch another smartphone in the country, namely iQOO Z3. The special thing about this smartphone is that it is expected to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, which was launched earlier this month itself. It will become the first smartphone in the country to launch with the said chipset. The information comes directly through a report from Moneycontrol.

iQOO Z3 Specifications (Expected)

The iQOO Z3 has already launched in the company’s home country China. Thus the device is largely expected to launch with the same specifications for the Indian market as well. The Moneycontrol report mentions that the company still hasn’t fixated on a launch date yet. However, the device is expected to launch in the first half of June 2021.

Mukul Sharma, a famous Indian tipster, has also said that the iQOO Z series smartphones might launch in India in the month of June. If the device is indeed powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G, it will also be a 5G smartphone. iQOO might launch the device under Rs 30,000 since this SoC from Qualcomm is expected to be featured in the mid-range devices to make 5G affordable.

It is worth noting that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G will be an upgrade over the Snapdragon 765G that already powers popular smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord in India.

As for the specifications of the device, the smartphone might retain its 6.58-inch FHD+ display with support for 120Hz refresh rate from the variant that was launched in China. Further, the device might come with a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

The company hasn’t said anything officially about the device or the Z series for India. But given the leaks and reports circulating online, an official statement from iQOO might be around the corner. The iQOO Z3, if launched anywhere near the Rs 25,000 mark, will become tough competition for the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2/CE and the other Samsung mid-range devices in the same price segment.