Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Out Now to Make 5G More Accessible Globally

Qualcomm is one of the biggest tech developer and manufacturers. It is famous for its Snapdragon chipsets which are used by most of the smartphone companies in the market. Now Qualcomm has launched its latest chipset Snapdragon 768G. The chipset will arrive in the market with Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition. This chip is a follow up to the Snapdragon 765G chipset. Qualcomm has said that this new chip is designed to improve the performance by increasing the clock-speed and optimising the GPU performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G Specifications

There are two Kryo 475 (ARM Cortex-A76) CPU cores in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G octa-core SoC. Talking about the Prime Core of the chipset, it clocks at 2.8GHz which is slightly faster than the 2.4GHz on Snapdragon 765G. Coming to the second Kryo 475 core, it clocks at 2.4GHz. The other 6 cores which are ARM Cortex-A55 on the chip are clocked at 1.6GHz. When comparing this with the Snapdragon 765G, the second Kryo 475 core in the chip is clocked at 2.2GHz which is again slightly behind and the last 6 Cortex-A55 chips are clocked at the same 1.8GHz. The Snapdragon 768G has a 15% faster GPU than that of Snapdragon 765G because it is running on the new Qualcomm Adreno 620 GPU. This new chip can also support the Adreno updateable GPU drivers which makes it the first in the seven series to come with this support. It can also easily support 120Hz display.

Get Superior Gaming Experience With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G

Qualcomm has claimed that with their new Snapdragon 768G, you can get superior gaming experience. Along with that, your device will be able to run smart multi-camera features. One of the best things about this chipset is that it can support 5G. So every device that it comes with can potentially support 5G connectivity and it will also help you in preserving the battery of the device as well. It also comes with the Wi-Fi 6 support, Bluetooth v5.2m, and support for USB Type-C. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G can also support up to 192MP camera.