BSNL and Reliance Jio Register Dip in Broadband Subscribers in January

Airtel, Act Broadband and Hathway gain subscribers in January

By May 11th, 2020 AT 3:41 PM
  • Broadband
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    bsnl-reliance-jio-dip-in-broadband-subscribers
    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in a report on Saturday said that the country had 19.08 million wired broadband subscribers as of January 31, 2020. According to the Telecom Subscription report, the total number of wired broadband subscribers decreased 0.27% between December 2019 to January 2020. TRAI in its report said that India had 19.14 million wired broadband subscribers as of December 31, 2019. Further, TRAI data has revealed that the top wired broadband service providers including BSNL and Reliance Jio have lost subscribers in January. However, Bharti Airtel, Act Broadband and Hathway Cable and Datacom have gained subscribers in the same period.

    BSNL and Reliance Jio Lost Wired Broadband Subscribers

    BSNL with 8.23 million subscribers continues its position as the top wired broadband service provider in India while Airtel takes the second spot with 2.43 million subscribers as of January 31, 2020.

    Further, Atria Convergence Technologies is said to have 1.54 million subscribers while Hathway Cable and Datacom is at fourth spot with 0.92 million subscribers. Reliance Jio completes the top five with a subscriber base of 0.84 million as of January 31, 2020.

    Despite retaining the positions as the top service providers of India, BSNL and Reliance Jio have lost wired broadband subscribers in January.

    According to TRAI data, BSNL reported 8.39 million subscribers as of December 31, 2019 indicating that the state-owned operator lost 0.16 million subscribers in January. Similarly, Reliance Jio lost 0.02 million subscribers in January as the operator reported 0.86 million subscribers in December.

    Airtel, ACT Broadband and Hathway Gain Subscribers in January

    Meanwhile, Airtel reported an increase of 0.01 million subscribers in January as the operator reported 2.42 million subscribers in December as compared to 2.43 million in January.

    Similarly, ACT Broadband reported 0.02 million increase in subscribers in January as the Bengaluru based operator reported 1.52 million subscribers in December as compared to 1.54 million in January.

    Hathway Cable and Datacom also reported a similar increase in subscribers with the operator reporting 0.90 million in December as compared to 0.92 million in January.

    It however has to be noted that Reliance Jio continues its position as the top broadband service provider in India under combined services of mobile and wired broadband. As of January 31, 2020 Reliance Jio has a combined subscriber base of 377.41 million with Airtel taking the second spot with a subscriber base of 144.77 million. Vodafone Idea takes the third spot with a subscriber base of 117.95 million while BSNL with a combined base of 24.95 million takes the fourth spot. Atria Convergence rounds up the top five with a subscriber base of 1.54 million as of January 31, 2020. TRAI said that the top five service providers accounted for 98.99% market share of total broadband subscribers.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL and Reliance Jio Register Dip in Broadband Subscribers in January

    The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) in a report on Saturday said that the country had 19.08 million wired...

    module-4-img

    Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A With Gaming-Focussed MediaTek Chips and Big Batteries Launched

    The fast-growing smartphone manufacturer, Realme, has launched its Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A models in India. Realme said that you...

    module-4-img

    DoT Online Tower Clearance Glitch Could Hassle Installation of 50,000 Towers

    Telecom operators have been facing issues as DoT’s online clearance of installing a new tower is facing technical glitches. As...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    ACT Fibernet Sees 98.7% Subscribers Stay Online at the Same Time During Lockdown

    module-4-img

    Upgrade Your 2G/3G BSNL SIM Card to 4G for Free Now

    module-4-img

    Apple Services Has Turned Into Crucial Component

    module-4-img

    English and Business News Channels Get Highest Viewership in Week 17: BARC and Nielsen Study