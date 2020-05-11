Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A With Gaming-Focussed MediaTek Chips and Big Batteries Launched

The fast-growing smartphone manufacturer, Realme, has launched its Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A models in India. Realme said that you can expect the Narzo series to be bringing many flagship products to the market in future. The company claims that Narzo series is going to provide you with the most powerful smartphone experience in its price segment. The difference between the Narzo series and the Realme series explained by Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India is that the Narzo series will provide you with a very power-packed experience. Especially for gamers, the Narzo series is going to make your lives a lot easier. The first two smartphones under Narzo series are: Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A.

Realme Narzo 10 Specs

The smartphone is going to be available in two colours – That White and That Green. The device is priced at Rs 11,999 for its only variant which is 4GB+128GB. The Realme Narzo 10 is going to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It will don a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600) pixels display. The device is going to have an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio. It will feature a quad-camera setup in the rear with a 48MP lens as its primary camera. There is also a B&W portrait lens, ultra-wide lens, and macro lens. With the Nightscape mode added, you will be able to click some of the best pictures in the dark. The selfie camera is equipped with a 16MP lens to click amazing pictures.

To keep the device charged up, Realme is rolling out the Narzo 10 with a 5000mAh battery. It will come with 18W quick-charge technology as well as USB Type-C port. The other good thing about this device is that it will feature three slots — two for SIM cards and the other for SD Card. Additionally, there is an Eye Care mode which will keep the strain off your eyes when you are gaming or watching videos for long hours. It will be running on Android 10 along with the Realme UI.

Realme Narzo 10A Specs

It will be available in the market in two colours — Blue and White. The device will come with 3GB+32GB for its single variant Rs 8,499 only. It is going to be of the same size as of Narzo 10 which is 6.5-inch long and you will get an 89.8% screen-to-body ratio with the device. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC chipset which Realme claims is the best in the market for this segment. The Narzo 10A is also going to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery to keep it going all day long and claims that you can play PUBG Mobile for 10.6 hours when the device is fully charged.

You will get a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone which is the fastest in the market at the moment and it will don a triple camera setup. The primary camera of the smartphone is going to be a 12MP lens and the other two lenses are going to be portrait and macro lenses. The Realme Narzo 10A will also feature a 5MP selfie camera. Again, Narzo 10A will come with three slots — two for SIM cards and the other for SD Card. The device is going to be running with Realme UI and will have the latest Android 10.