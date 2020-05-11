India Adds 3.85 Million Connections in February, Overall Tele-Density at 88.95%



India has added 3.85 million telephone connections in February as the total number of connections in the country increased to 1179.67 million, the Department of Telecommunications (DOT), said in a report. According to the data from the DoT, Uttar Pradesh East circle registered a maximum increase in the number of telephone connections in February with the addition of 6,05,446 connections. Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu completed the top three circles with the addition of 5,54,455 and 4,41,367 telephone connections respectively. The February Monthly Telecom Scenario report highlighted that Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh led the circles with maximum decrease in telephone connections as compared to January. Gujarat registered a decrease of 7,73,478 connections while Madhya Pradesh recorded a decrease of 3,81,126 connections in February.

Jammu and Kashmir Continues to Record Increase in Telephone Connections

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir registered 2,39,862 new connections in February as the total number of telephone connections in the circle crosses 11.89 million. In January, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the maximum rise in telephone connections with over 1.2 million additions.

The Indian government suspended the telecom services in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019 as it abolished the special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. While the government restored the postpaid services in October 2019, the prepaid services were restored only around the third week of January.

Several other circles including Assam, Bihar and North East registered an increase in telephone connections in the month of February. It has to be noted that the country recorded 1175.82 million telephone connections by the end of January.

Overall Tele-Density Increases to 88.95% in February

Additionally, the report said that the overall tele-density in India registered an increase to 88.95% as compared to 88.74% by the end of January. Himachal Pradesh recorded the highest tele-density in the country at 149.32% followed by Punjab at 124.29% with Kerala at 124.21% completing the top three circles with maximum tele-density.

Delhi with a tele-density of 238.47% is said to be the top metro in the country with Mumbai at 163.01% and Kolkata at 160.37% completing the list of top metros in India.

Further, the report said that the wireless segment with 98.37% market share dominated the telephone connections in the country as the wireline services registered 1.63% of the total telephone connections.