Vivo V19 to Arrive in India on May 12: Rumoured Specifications and Price

Since the government has increased the GST rates, it is expected that Vivo V19 will be priced around Rs 24,990 in India

May 11th, 2020
    Vivo V19 is all set to arrive in India on May 12, 2020. Though the official launch of Vivo 19 was planned on March 26, 2020, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer pushed the launch date in India due to increasing threat of Covid-19. Since the government has lifted some restrictions by allowing smartphone manufacturers to launch products in India, Vivo V19 will be officially launched on May 12, 2020. It is expected that Vivo V19 will arrive in multiple variants and will be packed with powerful Snapdragon 712 chipset. Here are all the specifications and price which users can expect before the launch of Vivo V19.

    Vivo V19: Expected Specifications

    Vivo V19 is expected to have Snapdragon 712 Chipset for powerful performance paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. We can also expect that Vivo V19 will have dual-punch hole cameras and 48 MP AI quad-camera setup on the back which will be followed by 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor camera. Towards the front, Vivo V19 is expected to have a 32MP main camera and an 8MP wide-angle lens. Talking about the screen, the smartphone might rock a 6.44-inch FHD+ Dual iView E3 Super AMOLED Display. Vivo V19 is expected to run on Android 10 out of the box, and the phone might be powered by 4,500 mAh battery and support 33W Vivo flash charge 2.0

    Vivo V19: Expected Variants and Price

    We are expecting that Vivo V19 will be launched in multiple variants. The phone might launch with 8GB of RAM and offer 128GB/ 256GB variant to users. Talking about price structure, the phone is expected to be expensive than Vivo V17. Since the government has increased the GST rates, smartphone manufacturers will be pushed to increase the prices of their new devices. Vivo V19 might be priced at Rs 24,990 in India. However, as the Indian market is price sensitive, Vivo might keep the price lower to attract more buyers and retain its second position in the list largest smartphone manufacturer in India.

