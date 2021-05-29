iQOO’s Upcoming Device Featuring Snapdragon 768G to Be Sold via Amazon India

iQOO, the relatively new smartphone brand which launched its first product in India in the form of the iQOO 3 in 2020 seems to be gearing up for the next launch, after recently having launched the iQOO 7 series in the country a couple of months ago. Now, it has been confirmed that the device maker will be launching a device with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G powering the same in India.

As per certain reports, this device could be the iQOO Z3 5G smartphone that was launched in China in the month of March. For those of you unaware, a recent leak that surfaced earlier this week indicated that the company was preparing to bring its Z-series of devices to the Indian market, with a release scheduled in mid-June as per certain leaks.

Today, the company announced that the device would be an Amazon exclusive, meaning that if you are going to purchase the device when it does launch, you can do so by purchasing it via the e-commerce giant Amazon. This confirmation came via a tweet from iQOO’s official social media handle.

What Else Do We Know About The iQOO Z3 5G

Since the iQOO Z3 5G has already been launched in China, we know what to expect from the device. The iQOO Z3 makes use of a 6.58-inch FHD+ display of the LCD variety with 120Hz refresh rate support. The display on iQOO’s upcoming handset is also HDR10+ certified, which should bode well for content consumption.

In terms of performance, the iQOO Z3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor which is built on a 7nm process, with graphics duties being handled by the Adreno 620 GPU which is integrated with the chip. When it comes to storage, the handset offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM coupled with up to 256 GB of 2.2 storage.

In China, the device comes with Android 11 based iQOO UI 1.0 out of the box, but reports are stating that one should expect it to run on Android 11 based FunTouchOS in India.

Coming to the optics side of things, the handset features a triple rear camera setup complete with an LED flash. The primary sensor is a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW3 sensor coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens as well as a 2MP macro lens. Towards the front, the handset makes use of a 16MP selfie snapper.

Miscellaneous features include a 4400mAh battery with support for 55W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. For security, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack. In terms of the pricing, certain leaks and rumours suggest it could be priced under Rs 25,000 in India.