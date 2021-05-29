Realme Dizo GoPods, Dizo Watch and Dizo GoPods D Leaked Ahead of Global Release

Earlier this week, popular smartphone maker Realme announced its upcoming tech-lifestyle sub-brand called Dizo. During the announcement, Realme mentioned that it plans to launch various products across different categories under the sub-brand, key of which are smart entertainment, smart home, smart care and accessories.

Despite this, ahead of the official announcement, the official store has appeared on the e-commerce site Shopee Vietnam, revealing certain Dizo products like the Dizo Watch, Dizo GoPods and the Dizo GoPods D. All three products, at least from the looks of it, seem to be rebranded Realme devices.

What Do We Know About The Upcoming Dizo Products

First of all, the device that was leaked initially was the Dizo Watch, a rebranded Realme Watch 2, launched in Malaysia earlier in April. Key dimensions and features are expected to be similar to the Realme Watch 2, meaning that the watch will feature a 1.4-inch colour touchscreen LCD panel with a resolution of 320×320. In terms of colour options, the device comes in Carbon Grey and Silver. Miscellaneous features include an IP68 rating and up to 12 days of battery life, courtesy of a 315 mAh battery.

The smartwatch can be paired to the Realme Link App to access different sorts of wallpapers. Key features for the watch include music control, stopwatch, call notification, message reminder and alarm reminder. Lift wrist to wake screen is also mentioned. In terms of pricing, the Dizo Watch is priced at 490,000 Vietnamese dong or Rs. 4,687.

The second product is the Dizo GoPods, which is quite similar to the Realme Buds Air 2, with the GoPods D being similar to the Realme Buds Q2 when it comes to specifications and features.

The Dizo GoPods will come with Active Noise Cancellation up to 25db. In terms of power, it will be powered by Realme’s R2 chip, with 25 hours of music playback on offer. It also comes with a 88ms low latency mode which is useful for gaming.

The second earbud, dubbed GoPods D is the rebranded version of the Realme Buds Q2. It comes with sizeable 10mm bass boost drivers with support for a 110ms low latency gaming mode. The Dizo GoPods D also pack a 400mAh battery, with a total weight of 39grams.

In terms of pricing, going by their rebrands, the Dizo GoPods is priced at 2,690,000 Vietnamese dongs or Rs. 8,460 with the GoPods D having been priced at 790,000 Vietnamese dongs or Rs 2,480.