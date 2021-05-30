Excitel Broadband Plan Perfect for Gaming and Streaming

Excitel is one of the best internet service providers (ISPs) in India. This is because the company offers high-speed plans at very reasonable rates. If you are someone who likes to indulge in online gaming and streaming, you need a very reliable broadband connection to do so. Excitel is an ISP that can provide you with that reliable broadband connection. However, the company offers multiple broadband plans. But to play games online and stream, you need one plan that can sustain the data demand. There’s a broadband plan from Excitel that starts at Rs 899 per month, which can help you do this. Let’s take a look at that plan.

Excitel Broadband Plan That’s for Gaming and Streaming

Excitel offers a 300 Mbps broadband plan. The company has especially marked this plan for gamers on its website. But this plan also comes coupled with over-the-top (OTT) benefits, and that is why it is also good for people who have streaming needs.

The amazing thing about this 300 Mbps broadband plan is that it doesn’t come with any fair usage policy (FUP) restrictions on the amount of data a user can consume in a month. Excitel offers all of its broadband plans with truly unlimited data, which is a good thing for a consumer who has multiple devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network eating up data.

On top of all this, the company also offers its 300 Mbps broadband plan for a very low price. The 300 Mbps broadband plan from Excitel starts at Rs 899 per month. Note that Jio’s and Airtel’s broadband plans that cost Rs 999 per month don’t even offer 300 Mbps.

Users who purchase the 300 Mbps plan for 12 months directly can get it for as low as Rs 499 per month. Further, users who purchase the plan for a minimum of 3 months will also get OTT benefits. The OTT benefits included with the plan will be ZEE5 Premium, Voot Select, ShemarooMe, and Eros Now.

Users won’t have to pay anything for the installation charges of the connection. However, the company charges a Rs 2,000 deposit from the customer against the router. But the good thing is that this Rs 2,000 security deposit is completely refundable if the user returns the router to the company in good condition.

With 300 Mbps speeds and truly unlimited data and OTT benefits, users will get the perfect base for online streaming and gaming. Not only this, but users can also use this plan to work from home and learn from home during the lockdowns amidst the ongoing pandemic.