Realme Narzo 30A, 30 Pro 5G, Buds Air 2 Confirmed to Launch on February 24 in India

Realme will launch three new products in India on February 24, namely Realme Narzo 30A, 30 Pro 5G, and Buds Air 2. The company confirmed the launch of the products via a tweet, saying the launch event will go live at 12 PM. Gadgets360 got an invite from the company, which included the information about the launch of the Realme Buds Air 2 on the same day. The Realme Buds Air 2 will be the successor of Realme Buds Air, launched in December 2019.

Realme Narzo 30A, 30 Pro 5G, and Buds Air 2 Launch, What Can You Expect?

Madhav Sheth has recently confirmed via a tweet about the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor in one of the devices, which is obviously the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. The design of both the Narzo 30A and Narzo 30 Pro 5G can be seen on the teaser page present on the website of Realme.

The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G seems like a rebranded Realme Q2 launched earlier in China. The design of a device present on the website and its silver colour is very similar to Realme Q2. The Realme Narzo 30A is expected to come with a square-shaped layout for the rear camera and a two-tone textured design.

If the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G is a rebadged version of the Realme Q2, it might come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device might have a triple camera setup at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle-sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there might be a 16MP sensor for video calling and selfies. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G may come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging.

The Realme Narzo 30A might come powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a triple-camera setup at the rear. But all of it is a rumour for now, and we will have to wait until the launch of the devices to see what they come with.