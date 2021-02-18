Poco India Adds a Bit of ‘Evil’ to its New Logo

Poco India has revealed a new logo for the company and the interesting thing is it has added a bit of an ‘evil’ to it. It is indeed a marketing strategy from the Chinese smartphone maker to gain the attention of mobile users across India. Poco India has changed its logo to redefine the madness it wants to create with its products and it the new logo can be seen at the Twitter handle of the company. The logo has a pinch of ‘evil’, ‘madness’, and a bit of ‘goodness’ as too, creating curiosity amongst the mind of customers.

Poco’s Interesting Mascot Has a Bit of Every Thing

The logo is aimed to create confusion in the minds of the people in the country. The new logo’s first ‘O’ is replaced by the mascot. The mascot has evil eyes, but an angel’s ‘halo’, and big ears denoting madness. There is also an inverted triangle with a sharp wit that Poco is known for using from time to time on its social media handles.

A thing worth noting here is that the new logo is only reflecting on the Poco India Twitter profile and not on the global division of the company. It hasn’t been long since Poco became an independent brand separating from Xiaomi.

On several occasions, the company has been seen trying to create a distinct identity for itself. However, at the same time, Poco has launched several devices which are rebadged version of Xiaomi devices.

The last device that Poco launched in India was Poco M3. The Poco M3 was launched for Rs 10,999 (base variant) and it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and stereo-speakers. Poco M3 has up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It saw a lot of success in Flipkart on the day of its first sales with over 1,50,000 units of the device being ordered and more than 3 million customers showing interest in buying the device.