Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and 5020mAh Battery Arrives in India for Rs 11,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 has been launched in the Indian market. The device was launched back in April in the global market as an addition to the Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9s smartphones. The Redmi Note 9 is the first smartphone in India which comes with octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and runs on Android 10 out of the box. The Redmi Note 9’s India variant has a lot of features similar to the global variant. However, there are some key differences. The device packs quad-rear camera setup towards the back for detailed pictures and videos, similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Further, the Redmi Note 9 also features Aura Balance design with P2i nano-coating, something which Xiaomi has been including on its smartphones for several years now.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 9 features Aura Balance design and comes with 6.53-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and P2i nano-coating. The device measures 162.3×77.2×8.9mm and weigh 199 grams. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 9 features MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core chipset which comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The internal storage of Redmi Note 9 is expandable up to 512GB using dedicated microSD card slot.

As of camera specifications, the device features a quad-camera system which houses 48MP primary lens, 8MP secondary camera with ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens with auto-focus and 2MP depth sensor lens. Towards the front, the device features a 13MP selfie camera placed inside the display cutout. Camera features of the Redmi Note 9 include palm shutter, front camera HDR, AI portrait mode, portrait selfies, panorama selfies and many more.

Moving on, Redmi Note 9 is powered by 5020mAh battery that also comes 22.5W fast charger and 9W reverse charging support. Connectivity options of the device include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, A-GPS and more. The Redmi Note 9 also comes with a fingerprint sensor which is placed right below the quad-camera unit and face unlock feature.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9: Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is available in three variants. The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 11,999, whereas the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The 4GB+128GB model will be retailing for Rs 13,499 in the country. Xiaomi also confirmed the Redmi Note 9 will be available in four colour variants which are Pebble Grey, Arctic White, Aqua Green and Scarlett Red (might be launching at a later date). The first sale of Redmi Note 9 is scheduled on July 24 2020, and it will be available on the official website of Xiaomi and E-commerce platform Amazon. Also, users will be able to purchase the smartphone from offline stores of Xiaomi.