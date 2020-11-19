Vivo OriginOS Announced, Will Replace FuntouchOS, All to Know

Vivo has finally announced its new operating system (OS) called OriginOS. The Chinese smartphone maker currently rolls out its devices with the FuntouchOS. But the OriginOS is here to replace it. There are multiple changes made to the user interface (UI) of the new OS. The home screen of the OriginOS uses square and rectangular widgets which Vivo calls Klotski grid. The new OS comes with enhanced animations, a new notifications system, sound, and other things. Even though Vivo has announced the new OS officially, the company is yet to clear the timeline for its release globally. More on the story ahead.

Vivo OriginOS Features

As per the announcement of Vivo, the OriginOS will come with new and better navigation gestures. How the gestures will work, that hasn’t been cleared by the company yet. But one thing which the company has communicated is that the new OriginOS will come with a combination of 26 different gestures.

In the new features added on the OS, Vivo has said that the users will get to see something called ‘super card pack’. This card pack can be accessed by a single swipe up on the screen regardless of it being active or not.

Where the performance is concerned, Vivo has said that the new OriginOS will come with the support of Multi-Turbo 5.0 tech which will allow the device to get features such as process optimisation, fusion, and application pre-loading. The RAM inside the device has also been optimised with the ROM through the help of algorithm optimisation to deliver a faster experience of using the smartphone.

What this new optimisation tech will do is utilise the idle ROM for RAM operations which will enhance the user experience by making the functions faster. Vivo has said that this feature will allow the users in multi-tasking without facing any lags.

Adding to this, with the OriginOS, the system resident process will also be optimised, which will reduce the memory usage up to 200MB for the device. Also, with the pre-loading technology in the new OS, the opening time of the apps is said to be cut by 40%.