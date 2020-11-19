Vodafone Idea Offers 56 Days Validity and 4GB Data With Rs 269 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea or Vi has the habit of providing long validity prepaid plans on a budget. Before the tariff hike in December 2019, Vodafone used to offer an 84 days validity plan for under Rs 300. Alongside that, the telco also has a 56 days validity plan for Rs 269 which is even available right now. Vi’s Rs 269 prepaid recharge comes with 4GB of data, unlimited voice calling and limited SMSes, but the highlight of the plan is 56 days validity. No other telecom operator in India right now has a long validity plan on a budget right now. Besides, Vi also has an entry-level Rs 95 plan which is a Service Validity Prepaid Pack with 56 days validity.

Vi Rs 269 Prepaid Plan: What It Offers?

When it comes to affordable plans, the majority of the prepaid customers either look out for Reliance Jio or BSNL. But the lesser-known fact is Vodafone Idea has the affordable prepaid plans with long validity. These plans are aimed at heavy voice calling users. Coming to the Rs 269 plan, it ships with unlimited local/national calls to all networks within India, 4GB of 2G/3G/4G data and 600 SMSes per month. The validity of the pack is 56 days.

In contrast, Airtel and Reliance Jio does not have any such prepaid plans under Rs 300. As noted, Vi also has the Rs 95 service validity pack that offers Rs 74 talk time, 200 MB data (200MB extra as a limited period app/website recharge offer) and rate cutter on voice calls made within India.

Overall, Vodafone Idea has two best plans under Rs 300 with 56 days validity. But as mentioned above, these plans are aimed at the users who make a lot of voice calls. Unlike Jio and BSNL, Vi is offering unlimited voice calling benefit without any daily or monthly FUP limit.

In other news, Vi is looking to raise tariffs again in the next 2-3 months. If the tariff hike doesn’t happen for Vi, the telco is said to face several financial issues. Vi might raise tariffs by up to 20-25%, but nothing is confirmed officially.