Airtel Rs 1,599 Postpaid Plan Compared With Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1,099 Plan

Bharti Airtel has always been the go-to operator for customers when it comes to postpaid department. But Vodafone Idea is not very behind, especially in the individual postpaid plans department. Vodafone Idea’s REDX individual postpaid plan is currently its premium offering in the country. It comes with a host of benefits like one year of Netflix subscription, Amazon Prime subscriptions and free access to international & domestic airport lounges at no extra cost. Airtel also has a premium postpaid plan of Rs 1,599 which comes with unlimited data benefit, free access to a couple of OTT subscriptions and more. Here’s how Airtel’s Rs 1,599 postpaid plan compares with Rs 1,099 REDX postpaid plan of Vodafone Idea.

Airtel Rs 1,599 Postpaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Bharti Airtel’s Rs 1,599 postpaid plan is currently available for Rs 1,599 (excluding taxes). It offers a user unlimited data capped at 150GB per month, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice calling to any network within India, 200 ISD minutes and users can avail 10% off on International Roaming packs.

Additional benefits of the plan include free OTT subscriptions- Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999, Disney+ Hotstar VIP membership worth Rs 399 per year, Airtel Xstream App Premium, and Airtel Handset Protection. Airtel is also providing one free regular add-on connection with the Rs 1,599 postpaid plan. This means that the Rs 1,599 plan will be valid for two postpaid SIM cards.

Vodafone Idea REDX Rs 1,099 Postpaid Plan: Benefits Detailed

Moving onto the REDX plan of Rs 1,099, it comes with unlimited data benefit capped at 150GB per month, unlimited voice calling to any network and 100 SMSes per day. There are several other benefits included as well with this plan like one year of Netflix subscription, one year of Amazon Prime membership, one year of ZEE5 Premium subscription, free access to international & domestic airport lounges- four times per year (including one international lounge) and users will also get seven days of international roaming pack worth Rs 2,999.

All the ISD calls to USA & Canada will be charged at 50 paise per minutes, UK at Rs 3 per minute and special rates to 14 countries. Vi also says the REDX plan customers will get priority help through its premium customer service.

As you can see, Vodafone Idea’s REDX plan of Rs 1,099 is an overall better offering when compared to Airtel’s Rs 1,599 postpaid plan. Airtel should add other benefits like Netflix subscription, ZEE5 Premium subscription and airport lounge access as well to its premium postpaid plan.