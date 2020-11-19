OnePlus Confirms the Nord N100 Features a 90Hz Display

OnePlus released a couple of budget-friendly smartphones recently in western markets and they are the Nord N10 5G and the Nord N100. The Nord N10 5G is one of the first phones to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, whereas the Nord N100 is a rebranded Oppo A53 that was launched in India as well. When OnePlus launched the Nord N100, it stated the phone does not have 90Hz refresh rate screen, In an interesting turn of events, Android Authority reports that their OnePlus Nord N100 retail unit surprisingly has 90Hz refresh rate support. Immediately, the publication approached OnePlus for an official response. And guess what, OnePlus officially confirmed the Nord N100 has a 90Hz refresh rate screen and the refresh rate can be manually switched to 90Hz and 60Hz from the display settings of the phone.

OnePlus Nord N100 is a Budget Phone With 90Hz Screen

We are not sure why OnePlus did not confirm the 90Hz refresh rate presence on the Nord N100 at the launch last month. We all know that the Nord N100 is a rebranded Oppo A53 and the latter was launched in India for under Rs 15,000 with a 90Hz screen. With the Nord N100, OnePlus broke its promise of offering ‘Fluid Display’ on its smartphones. To recall, while launching the OnePlus 7T more than a year ago, OnePlus said all of its future phones would come with ‘Fluid Display’ or in simple words, it promised high refresh rate on all of its upcoming smartphones.

The Nord N10 5G features a 90Hz screen, however, that isn’t the case with the Nord N100, at least going by what OnePlus said while launching the phone.

When Android Authority approached OnePlus regarding this, it said “The N100 is equipped with a 90Hz display. Actual refresh rate depends on settings, applications used, and processing limitations.” OnePlus did not highlight the 90Hz refresh rate feature on the Nord N100 because of its hardware capabilities.

The Nord N100 arrived with a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen, Snapdragon 460 SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, 5000mAh battery with 18W support, 13MP triple camera setup and an 8MP selfie snapper. Both the OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 will not launch in India.