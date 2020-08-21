Oppo A53 2020 Confirmed to Debut in India on August 25

Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo, today announced that it would be launching the Oppo A53 2020 smartphone in India on August 25. The company confirmed the phone would be priced under Rs 15,000. The Oppo A53 2020 has just been launched in Indonesia, and if Oppo launches the same device in India, the phone will offer a 90Hz screen on the mid-range segment. The only smartphone with a 90Hz screen under Rs 15,000 in India is the Realme 6 and the Oppo A53 2020 will soon join the list. The Oppo A53 2020 will be exclusive to Flipkart and there will be a digital launch event for the unveiling of the device.

Oppo A53 2020: Specifications and Features

Aforesaid, Oppo just launched the A53 smartphone in Indonesia, so we have the complete spec-sheet of the handset already. But do make a note that Oppo is yet to confirm whether it is launching the same model in India. The Oppo A53 2020 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. We might see the phone coming in other storage models as well.

Flipkart has already created a landing page of the Oppo A53 2020 which highlights of the camera features of the smartphone. As for the cameras, there’s a 16MP primary shooter and a couple of 2MP sensors. There’s a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies. Lastly, the phone packs a 5000mAh battery and it charges at 18W.

It will be interesting to see how Oppo prices the A53 2020 in India. The specifications of the smartphone are very much in the line for a sub-Rs 15,000 handset. The launch date is not so far away and we will get to see all the pricing and availability details on the same day.