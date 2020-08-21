PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Map Might Release on August 24

A lot of people are eagerly waiting for the Erangel 2.0 map for a long time now. There are rumours and leaks about the map from the Chinese version and beta version of the game but the team of PUBG Mobile has not confirmed anything yet. Taking to Twitter, PUBG Mobile announced the ‘New Era for PUBG Mobile’ to be released on August 24 with a tag line on the post below written as ‘We request the honour of your presence. Witness the arrival of new era’. This announcement could very well be about the new Erangel 2.0 map.

PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Can Launch on August 24

The event for ‘New Era of PUBG Mobile’ will start from 7 PM on August 24 in India. The live stream can be accessed via both Facebook and YouTube. The tweet doesn’t point towards what will exactly be announced in the event, but there is a strong chance that it is the Erangel 2.0. The new version of Erangel is currently available to be played on the beta version of the game. There is also a good chance that PUBG Mobile will announce a new global esports tournament since the update has been posted to the Facebook page as well.

Just a few days back, the Erangel 2.0 Map got the 1.0 update and is soon expected to be coming to the main game. With the Erangel 2.0, map players will get to see a revamped Erangel with aesthetic changes and will also get the option to run Ultra HD graphics. Alongside, the map has been developed with an aim to reduce the bugs from the current version of the map and a new weapon has been added as well.

Much recently, PUBG Mobile received the ‘Ancient Secret Mode’ which allows the players to jump into temples and pose a fight with the Pharaoh. The update was rolled out to the game in the game on the first week of PUBG Mobile. As for the Royal Pass, currently, the 14th season of the game is live in its 6th week with only two more weeks remaining.