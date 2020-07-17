Realme 6 6GB RAM and 64GB Internal Storage Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 15,999

Realme 6 was launched back in March with three variants which were the 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Now Realme is diversifying the line-up more, and it has launched 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant of Realme 6 in India. Also, Realme X2 will get a new 8GB RAM and 256 internal storage on July 21, 2020. The Realme 6 was launched as the most affordable smartphone of Realme 6 series, which offers a 90Hz display. The new 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999.

Realme 6: Features and Specifications

The Realme 6 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and punch-hole at the top. Under the hood, the device is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T with an ARM G76 GPU. Realme offers four different variants of Realme 6. The newly launched variant offers 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB using dedicated microSD card.

Coming to the camera specifications, the device features a quad camera setup which houses 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle-lens, 2MP macro lens and 2MP mono lens. Towards the front, Realme 6 comes with 16MP in-display camera for selfie. Camera features include Chroma Boost, Super Nightscape and more. The device is backed by 4300mAh battery which also comes with 30W flash charge support. The Realme 6 runs on Android 10 and features Realme UI on top. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor which the company claims can unlock the device in 0.29 seconds.

Realme 6: Pricing and Availability

The newly launched 6GB RAM and 64GB variant of Realme 6 is priced at Rs 15,999, and it will be available in two colour options which are Comet Blue and Comet White. Realme 6 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999 and 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 17,999. All the variants of the Realme 6 including the new one are available for purchase on E-commerce platform Flipkart and official website of Realme.