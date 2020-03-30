Android 10-Based Realme UI Rolled Out for Realme X2 Series

Highlights The Realme UI finally gets more users onboard as Realme updates Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro users to the Android 10 based Realme UI.

The Android 10 based Realme UI introduces several new visual elements.

Realme launched Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro with Oppo’s Android 9 based ColorOS 6.1

Realme announced on Saturday that it is rolling out Android 10 based Realme UI for its Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro devices. The company said that the update will be rolled out in batches and that users need to be on the latest update to receive the Realme UI. The company released the midrange Realme X2 and its budget premium sibling Realme X2 Pro in 2019 with both phones running Oppo’s Android 9 based ColorOS 6.1. The Realme X2 was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, 64MP rear quad camera, up to 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The Realme X2 Pro was bumped up to Snapdragon 855 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB storage.

Realme UI to Get More Users

Despite being a sub-brand of Oppo, Realme devices ran Oppo’s ColorOS and the Realme X2 and the Realme X2 Pro were no exception. However, Realme UI will now receive more users onboard as the Realme X2 and its Pro series phones will be updated to the Android 10 based Realme UI.

Despite some visual changes, it has to be noted that the Android 10 based Realme UI is still largely similar to Oppo’s ColorOS 7. While an Realme user should be hoping that the future updates bring more uniqueness to the Realme UI, the Android 10 based update would certainly be a step-up. With the update, Realme has said that the users can expect an improvement to one-handed operation and optimized user interface. Realme has also optimized the floating window feature for more apps and users can now drag an app out of the smart sidebar to open it in split-screen mode.

The company has also refreshed several elements in the game space, camera UI, homescreen, security, tools, photos and settings.

Realme X2 Series: Value Bet

As a refresher, the Realme X2 begins at Rs 16,999 and the Realme X2 Pro begins at Rs 27,999. The Realme X2 Pro used to be amongst the cheapest phones with a 90Hz display, but it has been recently overshadowed by the Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones. The Realme X2 Pro is still a great buy in 2020 as the phone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset. The current generation Snapdragon 865-powered phones in India start at Rs 36,999 and the price may not come down anytime soon considering how premium the flagship SoC from Qualcomm is.