Reliance Jio Starts Offering Double Data With All Broadband Plans

The company initially announced the double data offer and the free basic broadband connectivity plan on March 23

By March 31st, 2020 AT 7:13 AM
    Highlights
    • The Double Data offer is applicable on all JioFiber plans ranging from the basic plan to the Titanium plan
    • The basic broadband connectivity was initially said to be applicable to new users across certain regions of India.
    • JioFiber users who haven’t renewed their plans have reported to receive the free basic broadband connectivity plan as well.

    Reliance Jio has announced that its double data offer for all its JioFiber customers and its free basic broadband connectivity plan for certain regions in India are now live. The Mukesh Ambani-owned company said it would be offering double data to all its existing JioFiber users with the additional data available on existing recharges as well. Further, the company also said it would be offering basic broadband connectivity capped at 10 Mbps. The basic broadband connectivity, the company noted, is intended to keep everyone connected during the lockdown. It has to be noted that the double data offer and the basic broadband connectivity were initially revealed on March 23 as part of the company’s initiatives against the ongoing coronavirus situation.

    JioFiber Double Data Offer

    JioFiber’s double data offer is applicable from its basic Bronze plan that is priced at Rs 649 to the Titanium plan that is priced at Rs 8,499. The company’s Bronze plan users will now receive 200GB of data, up from 100 GB while the Silver plan users will now receive 400GB of data, up from 200GB.

    The Gold plan will now offer 1000GB of data, up from 500GB and the Diamond plan users will now receive 2500GB of data, up from 1250GB of data. Similarly, the company’s Platinum and Titanium plan has also undergone a revamp and these plans now offer 5000GB and 10000GB of data, up from 250GB and 5000 GB respectively. The additional data offer can be seen on JioFiber’s plans sections on its website and the company’s mobile app.

    JioFiber: Basic Broadband Connectivity

    Reliance Jio said that the basic broadband connectivity plan capped at 10 Mbps speed is applicable “wherever geographically feasible, without any service charges.”

    While the company on March 23 said that the new plan would be available to new users with minimum refundable deposit, users on Twitter said that the new plan was activated to their inactive connections.

    JioFiber was not able to attract a lot of customers due to the sub-par FUP limit in place. But with this new change, a lot of people will choose the wired broadband service from Reliance Jio. However, it is worth noting that the company made this to encourage users work from home and opt for JioFiber during the lockdown situation in India. These two changes will be rolled back once situation gets better in India.

    Airtel Xstream Fibre is also providing broadband plans starting at Rs 799 and 100 Mbps speeds. But it has a major advantage in the form of unlimited data add-on that’s priced at just Rs 299. Existing JioFiber users can avail the double data benefit, but new customers can get 50% more data benefit as well. For example, the base JioFiber Rs 699 plan for existing users offers 200GB of data benefit, but for new customers, it ships with 50GB more data taking the overall benefit to 250GB.

    Reported By:Reporter

    Born in India, Yogesh loves to travel and has lived in multiple countries including New Zealand and Canada. His bylines can be found on various newspapers and blogs throughout the world, including Vancouver Sun, Surrey Now-Leader, Daily Hive , Investing News Network and Rach F1.

    module-4-img

