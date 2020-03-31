OnePlus 8 Series Official Launch Set for April 14

Highlights The OnePlus 8 series might have three phones

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14

The Chinese company pushed back the OnePlus 8 series launch thrice

Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus, announced that it would make OnePlus 8 series official on April 14. OnePlus will be holding an online event to launch the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro smartphones. Alongside these two phones, we might also see the company launching OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z mid-range smartphone. All the three phones have been in the news for a while now and the launch is just two weeks away. The OnePlus 8 will be a direct successor to the OnePlus 7T, while the OnePlus 8 Pro replaces the existing OnePlus 7T Pro. Both the phones are expected to come with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5G support, punch-hole displays and improved cameras. OnePlus already confirmed that the entire OnePlus 8 series would be 5G ready.

OnePlus 8 Series Launch Was Pushed Back Three Times

Back in January 2020, it was reported the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would go official sometime by February-end or early March. However, that wasn’t the case as even MWC 2020 was cancelled due to Coronavirus. Later on, the phones were reported to arrive in mid-March and even that didn’t happen. And in early March, it was revealed the OnePlus 8 series launch would take place by the end of this month itself or before April 15. Confirming the third leak, OnePlus has scheduled an online event for the OnePlus 8 series for April 14.

Pete Lau, Founder & CEO at OnePlus, took to Twitter and stated the OnePlus 8 series launch had been pushed back three times. “To be honest, the launch date was pushed back three times out of concern for the current situation. Now, we must move forward. Soon we’ll bring you the products we’ve worked so hard to develop,” he said, right before announcing the official launch date.

Conducting a physical during this crisis would be really tough, which is the reason why OnePlus is going for an online-only launch. The company is also closely monitoring the current situation as Pete said “We are all keeping a close eye on ongoing developments. But as we take every step to safeguard the health of our staff and community and rise to meet the current challenges, we do so with hope for a better and safer future.”

OnePlus 8 Series: What to Expect?

The OnePlus 8 was leaked in its full glory yesterday. The phone can be seen sporting a punch-hole display of 6.55-inch in size and it will arrive in three colour options. Hardware-wise, the OnePlus 8 will be powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, triple rear camera setup, 4300mAh battery and 30W fast charging support.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.67-inch Quad HD+ 120Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB of onboard storage, quad-camera setup with two 48MP sensors on the rear, 20MP selfie shooter, bigger 4710mAh battery, 30W wireless charging support and IP68 water & dust resistance certification.