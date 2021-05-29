Realme Smart TV 4K Specifications and Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

Realme, the popular Chinese smartphone brand that took the Indian market by storm back in 2018, entered the TV segment in 2020, in a segment which is led by the likes of Samsung and Sony, with Xiaomi at the top for the budget segment. The company recently sent out media invites for its upcoming Realme TV launch, and now, it has been revealed that the TV will be showcased in two different models.

The Realme Smart TV 4K will be available in two sizes, namely 43-inches and 50-inches. RealmeTimes, in collaboration with Gadgetsdata, has revealed the key specification of the upcoming Realme Smart TV 4K. The famed leakster mentions that the TV will run on Android 10 and make use of a MediaTek SoC.

For those of you unaware, Realme currently offers three TVs in India, the first of which is the Realme Smart TV offered in two sizes, 32-inch and 43-inch, with the final TV being the Realme Smart TV SLED 4K, priced at Rs 43,999 in the country.

What Else Do We Know About The Upcoming Realme Smart TV 4K

Gadgetsdata has claimed that the upcoming Realme Smart TV series will run on a quad-core Mediatek SoC. The TV will offer a resolution of 4K, as is evident by the naming scheme with a viewing angle of 178 degrees along with 1 billion colours. The TV will also include a built-in Chroma Boost Picture Engine, which will help optimise overall colour production.

Furthermore, the TV will also pack 24W quad stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision technology, complete with DTS HD tech. Connectivity or I/O options include the likes of two USB ports, three HDMI ports, an AV out, one Ethernet port as well as a Tuner port. Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5Ghz) are also supported.

Both TVs will run on Android 10, with the 43-inch model supposedly weighing 9.5kgs with a net weight of 6.5 kgs. The 50-inch variant meanwhile offers a gross weight of 13.1 kg with a net weight of 9.2kgs. Power consumption is rated at 100W and 200W for the 43-inch and 50-inch variants, respectively.

In terms of pricing, the leakster reports that the upcoming Realme TVs will be priced in the Rs 28,000 to 30,ooo range in India for the smaller variant, with the 50-inch model slotting in at around Rs 33,000 to Rs 35,000 in the country. Do take this with a pinch of salt, as no official hints have been dropped regarding the same.