Mavenir to Provide Cloud-Based 5G Solutions on Amazon Web Services

The American telecommunications software company Mavenir has announced its partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy and integrate 4G and 5G products and applications for telecom operators on the infrastructure of AWS. The collaboration will help Mavenir leverage AWS robust infrastructure, state of the art container deployment and management technologies and big data analytic services. Not only this but the new solution has been specifically designed to scale and leverage the same services and tools offered by AWS to enterprise applications today. All the tools are the foundational pillar of any AWS-based offering, and it is generally dubbed as Platform-as-a-service(PaaS).

Mavenir and AWS Partnership Will Aid Telcos in Multiple Ways

The partnership between Mavenir and AWS will help telecom operators in multiple ways. It will help them to offload some of the existing application business to cloud functions which will lower the complexity and provide them at par with entities already gaining from cloud migrations. Also, the collaboration will lower the cost and time of network deployment for MNOs and organisations equally fulfilling use cases of including 5G and edge capabilities to an existing network.

Private Networks and Edge Deployment on Amazon Web Services (AWS)

One of the key elements of the collaboration between Mavenir and AWS is enabling private networks and edge deployment on AWS. Mavenir’s Edge AI application suite, which is a digital app store for multiple applications such as IVA, AR/VR, IIoT, is empowering a bubble of partners, developers, enterprises to create and deploy applications in Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Customers Will Witness True Power of 5G

Sidd Chenumolu, who is the Vice President of Technology Development, DISH, stated that the collaboration between Mavenir and AWS would aid the entity in building 5G network and messaging platforms in a true cloud-native manner, harnessing the speed and agility that AWS offers along with Mavnier’s experience in deploying and operating cloud-native network functions. The entire customer base will be able to take full advantage of the potential of 5G. Bejoy Pankajakshan, who is the Chief Strategy Officer of Mavnier, stated that working with AWS will enable Mavenir to bring new customer-focused 5G use cases and 5G deployments to the market with unique capabilities.