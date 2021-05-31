Reliance Jio and SEGA Collaborate To Offer Popular Games in India



Gaming has become increasingly common in recent years, with more and more users opting to spend on gaming consoles and handheld consoles to enjoy some premium tier gaming. The hype and restocking issues that are evident with Sony’s PlayStation 5 hint at how the overall gaming community has grown in the past couple of years.

Despite this craze, the one thing that gaming has seen occur in recent years which was slightly unprecedented is the rise in mobile gamers. Due to games like PUBG and Call of Duty, the number of gamers who opt to play their favourite battle games and racing sims on their mobile devices has drastically increased. This has been quite useful, especially in these trying times, providing users with some much-required comfort and enjoyment.

Now, Jio and SEGA Corporation, one of Japan’s biggest gaming companies are working together to offer the Indian gaming community games that will promise a fun-filled and refreshing experience.

Which Games Should You Expect

The first two games that are scheduled for the Indian market are called Sonic, The Hedgehog 2 and Streets of Rage 3, with both games being popular titles in regions like the US and Europe, both of which are major gaming hubs.

In case you were wondering, users who are on Jio SIMs will get to experience the games from SEGA on their Jio-Set-Top-Box and their smartphones and other devices, allowing multi-platform gameplay. Users can get access to the games using Jio Games, with Jio Fiber users getting access to the games first.

The first of these games, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is one of SEGA’s biggest games, featuring the gaming giant’s most iconic character, Sonic the Hedgehog. The speed and exhilaration of the game make it one of the best titles to have been on offer from the company.

In contrast, Streets of Rage 3, better known in Japanese markets as Bare Knuckle 3 is one of SEGA’s biggest street fighting games, promising to offer bright and colourful graphics with rich characters and a dramatic storyline that will definitely keep you on the edge of your seat, providing some amazing gaming experience.

This collaboration will be quite beneficial to the Indian market as a whole since a big corporation like SEGA partnering with Reliance Jio, India’s top telco could result in further brand associations in the future, which will not only propel the gaming segment in India to higher levels but also provide better ways of passing time to the concerned users.