Battlegrounds Mobile India Tipped to Launch in the Third Week of June

Krafton is yet to reveal the release date of the most awaited Battlegrounds Mobile India online mobile game. In the previous reports, it has been expected that the company might launch the game sometime in June. However, there was no certainty about the exact launch date of the game title. The game is already up for pre-registration for Android users, while the iOS version is still waiting for the green light from the officials. In the latest development, the content creator Abhijeet Andhare aka Ghatak the Battlegrounds Mobile India is tipped to launch in the third week of June. Here are some insights into the latest leak about BIM.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Expected Launch

According to the Twitter post shared by Ghatak suggests that Battleground Mobile India is going to arrive in the third week of June. Though Ghatak is not a popular tipster he is a coach of esports pros like Jonathan Amaral who has officially collaborated with Krafton to promote the game in India. Going with the previous leaks the developers are expected to launch the game on June 10th, which is said to be a solar eclipse. The official game teaser has shown the solar eclipse which might be hinting at a June 10th launch.

Since these are just rumours and the company is yet to reveal anything, do take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official launch. Krafton has already shared some of the teasers of the game. Recently, the company has tweeted a teaser poster that features a portion of the Sanhok map suggesting that BIM might retain the map at the launch.

At the time of the announcement of the game, the company made it clear that it is offering the game to users with high privacy and data security features. The company has promised that it will work with its partners to ensure that the data of the users are kept safe at each stage.

A couple of days back the game developers have shared another post suggesting a new map will be ‘Erangle’ and not ‘Erangel’. The Erangle map is expected to retain almost everything from the previous game.