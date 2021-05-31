Here’s How You Can Keep On Backing Up Photos to Google Photos From Tomorrow

Google is ending free backup support on Google Photos from tomorrow. We list out how you can keep on backing your images on Google Photos

By May 31st, 2021 AT 9:34 PM
  • Apps
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    backing-up-photos-google-photos-from-tomorrow

    Google’s deadline for unlimited, free storage of high-quality photos ends today, with Google Photos limiting the storage starting June 1, which is tomorrow. The images and videos that have been uploaded earlier will be exempted and will be omitted from the 15GB default storage that comes free with a Google account.

    This might be worrying to you if you have reached the limit or are close to it, so we will be listing out some ways to ensure that you can upload your pictures, at least for the time being.

    How to Keep On Uploading Images in Google Photos

    As mentioned above, if you have reached the limit of 15GB or are close to it and do not want to splurge on a paid plan as of now, there are certain options that you can make use of.

    The key of these options is to change the quality settings of the photos from original to low or medium and make use of the free up space tool that Google has introduced to make sure that unwanted pictures do not clutter your storage. This can be done by going to the Manage Storage section.

    Here is a detailed step-by-step tutorial on how to do so.

    Step 1:  Go to Google One

    Step 2: Select the option to Manage Storage or Free up account Storage.

    Step 3: Free up account storage from the option that is called Get your space back, present in a specific section.

    Step 4: Here you can easily see the deleted files from Google Drive as well as emails that have large-sized attachments including spam emails that can be cleared to create additional space.

    Step 5: Select the review option and free junk data.

    Now, in case you have reached the 15GB limit and need to get access to the Google Photos backup, here are the rates for the same.

    1. 100GB This storage plan offered by Google is priced at Rs 130 a month, with a yearly plan for Rs 1300. The plan provides 100 GB storage as well as extra member benefits with the option to add family members, and access to Google experts.

    2. 200GB: The second storage plan offered by Google is priced at Rs 210 a month and Rs 2100 for a year. It offers 200 GB of storage and extra member benefits complete with the option to add family members and access to key experts from Google.

    3.2TB: The premium plan offered by Google is priced at Rs 650 a month and Rs 6500 for a whole year with additional benefits. Google also provides VPN services for this plan in the US, with a likely expansion for the same in India.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Poco Pop Buds Might Be a Rebranded Version of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

    Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand that rose to fame on the back of its Poco F1 device has been due for...

    module-4-img

    Here’s How You Can Keep On Backing Up Photos to Google Photos From Tomorrow

    Google’s deadline for unlimited, free storage of high-quality photos ends today, with Google Photos limiting the storage starting June 1,...

    module-4-img

    Reliance Jio and SEGA Collaborate To Offer Popular Games in India

    Gaming has become increasingly common in recent years, with more and more users opting to spend on gaming consoles and...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Will Come Under Poco Branding in India

    module-4-img

    BSNL Wants DoT’s Confirmation for Extending Telecom Services in Naxal Areas

    module-4-img

    DoT Says Final Guidelines of PLI for Telecom in Final Stages

    module-4-img

    MTNL Might Participate in 5G Trials, Where is BSNL?