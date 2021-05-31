Poco Pop Buds Might Be a Rebranded Version of the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand that rose to fame on the back of its Poco F1 device has been due for an audio-related launch, with the company stating that it might bring its Poco Pop Buds to India back in 2020.

A year later, that seems to be a promise that might just be held up, as certain reports hint at the Poco Pop Buds being a rebrand of a recently launched Redmi earbud.

For those of you unaware, Xiaomi recently unveiled the Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, in the country of China. The earbuds were recently listed on the Bluetooth SIG certification site, hinting at the chances of an intentional launch. Reports are suggesting that the device could be rebranded as the Redmi Buds 3 Pro or the Poco Pop Buds.

As mentioned earlier, Poco had confirmed that it was working on a pair of truly wireless earphones but that was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. We were all quite excited to see the company launch the product, as they were quite actively promoting the supposed moniker, but it got delayed to 2021.

Now, Xiaomi has listed the earbuds with the model number TWSEJ01ZM on SIG under three names Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, Redmi Buds 3 Pro and the Poco Pop Buds.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Specifications

Redmi AirDots 3 is priced at Yuan 349 or Rs 3,973 with availability in China starting from June 11. Do note that Poco has not yet confirmed the existence of the Poco Pop Buds, so they may not end up launching in India, but, if they do, they will probably launch it as Poco Pop Buds in the country.

In terms of the international market, they will launch the Redmi AirDots 3 as the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro, according to the same reports. When it does launch, you can expect it to feature 7.2mm drivers and come with support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The buds feature Bluetooth 5.2 that will help in connecting to smart devices.

When it comes to the miscellaneous features, the AirDots 3 Pro feature an ultra-low latency mode, complete with a response time of 69ms. The Poco Pop Buds or the Redmi AirDots 3 can be connected to two smartphones at once allowing it to switch between different handsets in a seamless manner. Talking about the charging case, the case house a USB Type-C port to the bottom and offer Qi Wireless Charging.