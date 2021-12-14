The demand for data has risen manifold in the last couple of years. More and more users have been subscribing to broadband plans provided by Internet Service Providers (ISPs). Although ISPs provide high-speed plans up to 1 Gbps, for most users whether it is for streaming, home network or even small businesses, plans with 150 Mbps are quite sufficient. This article will focus on 150 Mbps plans provided by three major ISPs of the country – Jio, Tata Sky and ACT. Plans provided by Jio are a bit cheaper than that of ACT and Tata Sky credit to the huge resources the telco has, however, all three of the companies have a large subscriber base across the country.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Plan

JioFiber provides a 150 Mbps internet speed data plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using the 150 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get subscriptions to some of the major Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot Select, Sony Liv and more. The bundled subscription to Amazon Prime Video comes for a period of one year. It is to be noted that the price for this plan is excluding GST and it will be charged when users opt for this plan.

ACT 150 Mbps Plan

The Internet Service Provider based in Bengaluru provides a 150 Mbps unlimited data plan called ACT Blaze. Using state-of-the-art fibre technology, the connection provides incredible speed and equal upload and download speed. Users can get the ACT Blaze pack from the provider at a monthly cost of Rs 1,085. The FUP data limit levied is 1500GB post which the internet works at speed of 1 Mbps. Users can also get free trials to some of the Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and various add-ons with this pack. These OTT platforms include Zee5, Sony Liv and more. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru and it may vary across the country.

Tata Sky 150 Mbps Plan

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also offers exciting plans for its users who want access to 150 Mbps of internet speed. Tata Sky Broadband uses the Tata Sky fibernet technology to provide faster and enhanced internet. The one-month plan of Tata Sky broadband for 150 Mbps plan costs Rs 1,050 to users. The FUP data limit levied on the plan is 3300GB or 3.3TB after which users can enjoy the internet at a speed of 3 Mbps. However, one of the drawbacks with Tata Sky is that unlike the above two telcos it does not offer any OTT subscriptions on availing their tariff plans. Users do get access to free installation by an expert and a free router band ONT with a Wi-fi Router. Users can also access the 150 Mbps plan for longer validity periods which include Rs 3,000 for a validity period of 3 months, Rs 5,100 for a period of six months and Rs 9,600 for a validity period of one year.